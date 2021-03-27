Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,218,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,559,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,218,000 after buying an additional 356,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $685,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.