KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 336.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in KLA by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KLA by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 1,202.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $319.94 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

