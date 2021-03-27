Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.39 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $3.43 or 0.00006123 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $8.39 billion and approximately $334.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00242519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.91 or 0.00843398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

