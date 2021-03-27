Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Cap of $51.94 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $51.94 million and $2.87 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,144,476 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.