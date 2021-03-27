Knekted (KNT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 62.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Knekted coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Knekted has traded up 206.4% against the US dollar. Knekted has a market cap of $160,831.85 and approximately $142.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.70 or 0.00626743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.