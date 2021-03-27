Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Lifted to Buy at Bloom Burton

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) was upgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

GUD stock opened at C$5.42 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.08. The firm has a market cap of C$706.48 million and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

