Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Receives “Outperform Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton raised Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

GUD opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.48 million and a PE ratio of 27.24.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

