Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $340,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $436,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $319.95 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.19, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.21 and its 200 day moving average is $414.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.