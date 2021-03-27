Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

