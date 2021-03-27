Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $$44.25 during midday trading on Friday. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95.

Get Konecranes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.