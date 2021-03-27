Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 1,401.0% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KKPNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.39. 165,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

