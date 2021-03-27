Konomi Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $27.36 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00006103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00058521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00243272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.37 or 0.00842124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031768 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,957,214 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

