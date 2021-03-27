Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Krios has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $255.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00155650 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

