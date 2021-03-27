Kryll (KRL) Market Cap Reaches $15.47 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $168,948.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

