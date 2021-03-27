KuCoin Shares Market Capitalization Achieves $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00618400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023060 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

