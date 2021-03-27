KuCoin Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.37 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00008852 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $395.46 million and $14.37 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00618318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

