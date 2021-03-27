Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

