Kusama Price Hits $476.41 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $476.41 or 0.00844871 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and $558.45 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00058251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00243665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00073555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031539 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.