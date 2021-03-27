Kyber Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $92.55 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Kyber Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00004490 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $516.95 million and $92.55 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Coin Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

