KZ Cash Achieves Market Cap of $3,838.80 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One KZ Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $3,838.80 and approximately $14.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash Token Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Token Trading

