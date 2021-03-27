L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,192 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of L Brands worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LB opened at $61.60 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $64.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

