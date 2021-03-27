La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.77

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $4.32. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 206,894 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710,016 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

