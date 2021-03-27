L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 392.9% in March

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 392.9% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

About L'Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

