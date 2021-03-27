Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of LW opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

