Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.
Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.
Shares of LW opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $86.41.
In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
