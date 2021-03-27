Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2453 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

LDSCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

