Lattice Token (LTX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $34.38 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00232155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.00864426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031408 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 tokens. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Token Trading

