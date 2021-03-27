Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEE stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of -447.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

