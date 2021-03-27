Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.08.

Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.

