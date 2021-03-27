Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 76.0% in March

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 66,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,266. Legrand has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Get Legrand alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.