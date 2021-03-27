Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FINMY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 5,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,413. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

