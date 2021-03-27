Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Up 713.3% in March

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 713.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

LNNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Commerzbank upgraded Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leoni from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Leoni stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

