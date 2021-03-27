Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Reaches $447,066.59

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $447,066.59 and approximately $40.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,183.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.67 or 0.03053724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.34 or 0.00329881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.08 or 0.00900773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00391958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00358129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00240262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021163 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

