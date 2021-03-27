Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in March

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LCRTF stock remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.