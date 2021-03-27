Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in March

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of LCRTF stock remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile
