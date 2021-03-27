Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,008 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.31% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

