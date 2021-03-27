LHT (LHT) Market Cap Hits $113,334.96

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $113,334.96 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005580 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 203.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

