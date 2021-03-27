Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,957 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 7.7% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned 1.38% of Liberty Global worth $189,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Liberty Global by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 2,974,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,195. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.