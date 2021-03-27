Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post $488.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.10 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $472.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter.

LBRT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 985,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

