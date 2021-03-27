Lido DAO Token Price Hits $0.73 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00238711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.80 or 0.00852901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00074153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars.

