Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the February 28th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,589,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LCLP stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,783,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,022,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

