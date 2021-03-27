Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 978.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

LGND opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.