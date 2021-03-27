LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops One Day Volume of $47,992.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $47,992.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.91 or 0.00621834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,024,814,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,717,787 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

