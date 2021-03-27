Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LIND opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $22,816,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

