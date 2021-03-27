Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of LIND opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $21.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $22,816,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
