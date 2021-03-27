Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $281.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.45. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $159.41 and a 52-week high of $281.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

