Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Linear has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $477.34 million and approximately $64.47 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00615206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022901 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,340,630,847 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.