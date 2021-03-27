LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded up 126.1% against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $8,787.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00617605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023000 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

