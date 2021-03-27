Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Capitalization Achieves $821,540.95

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $821,540.95 and $34,267.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00058680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00229169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.00880418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00075818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00031207 BTC.

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

