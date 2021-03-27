Lisk Reaches One Day Volume of $38.63 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $571.95 million and approximately $38.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00007967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015393 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,560,740 coins and its circulating supply is 127,625,502 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.