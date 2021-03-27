Litecoin Cash Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $2,051.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $784.27 or 0.01397594 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000142 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,877.86 or 1.01358098 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 716,787,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.