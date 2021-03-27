Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 623.7% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

