Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0112

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $396,566.43 and $67,393.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,258.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.67 or 0.03060266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.27 or 0.00329324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $503.82 or 0.00895542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $219.46 or 0.00390081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.16 or 0.00355777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00237703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020985 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

